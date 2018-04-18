High Court Nixes Law Used to Deport Convicted Criminals (Audio)
Kevin Johnson, a professor at the University Of California Davis School Of Law, discusses the Supreme Court verdict in Sessions v. Dimaya, where the justices tossed out part of a law that allowed deportations of immigrants convicted of crimes. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
