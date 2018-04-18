Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The metals market was gripped by turmoil amid growing supply concerns in the aftermath of the Rusal sanctions. U.S. stocks rose as investors parsed a mixed bag of earnings and rising oil prices boosted energy producers. Morgan Stanley had a record quarter, but CEO James Gorman did his best to temper the euphoria after results beat on almost all metrics. Bloomberg equity markets reporter Aoyon Ashraf talks metals with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:57).

