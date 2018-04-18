In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Morgan Stanley beat estimates on almost all metrics as revenue topped $11 billion for the first time. CIA Director Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit to North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un. Aluminum’s rally goes on. Bloomberg Asia Government Team Leader Dan Ten Kate comments on North Korea, while Paul Dobson of Markets Live weighs in on metals. Chris Kirkham hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:17).

