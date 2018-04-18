In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Diplomacy is breaking out. CIA Director Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit to North Korea. Aluminum prices climbed again after Rio Tinto said it’ll cut output and revise guidance. Bloomberg Asia Government Team Leader Dan Ten Kate offers comments on the North Korea meeting. Paul Dobson of Bloomberg Markets Live weighs in on the metals surge. Chris Kirkham hosts.

