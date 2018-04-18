Democrats Debate Party’s Future as Midterms Loom (Audio)
Joe Sobczyk, Bloomberg News congressional editor, discusses the Democratic agenda going into the 2018 midterm elections and the divide within the Democratic Party over how to present the party to voters. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
