(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s weaker March CPI data isn’t game changing for the Bank of England, according to Adam Cole, Chief Currency Strategist at RBC Europe who says the BOE will be looking at the forecast for inflation two years ahead when deciding on any interest rate hikes. He told Daybreak Europe’s Matt Miller and Guy Johnson the default position is a hike in May, but beyond that is much more open.

