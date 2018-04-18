Bloomberg Markets: Casey on Capital Confidence Barometer

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUEST: Bill Casey Vice Chair of Transaction Advisory Services Ernst & Young Discussing the findings of EY’s Capital Confidence Barometer. The bi-annual report—a survey of US C-suite executives—reinforces that executives are still feeling good about the economy and that dealmaking optimism has risen sharply.

