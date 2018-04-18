Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - April 18 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at Mike Pompeo’s secret trip to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-Un, Alan Greenspan discusses the state of politics and monetary policy in the United States, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa explains his plans to buoy the country’s economy.

Running time 29:38