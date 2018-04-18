Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb v. Wu (Wynn, too)

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu joined us to talk about her position on short-term rentals in the city, and why she thinks Airbnb has singled her out for attention. We also spoke with MIT astrophysicist Sara Seager about her TESS satellite set to be launched this evening.

Aaron Jodka of Colliers joined us to share a report on industrial real estate activity in Massachusetts. Bloomberg News LA Bureau Chief and gaming reporter Chris Palmeri told us about a move by Wynn Resorts to place three women on their board, all of this in the on-going effort to get past the sexual misconduct allegations leveled at their founder, Steve Wynn. Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation Chairman and CEO Peter Palandjian joined us to talk about their new hotel project in the Seaport. Finally, Daybreak Asia host Doug Krizner talked about the President’s meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan.

Running time 46:11