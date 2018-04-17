Trump Prepares to Welcome Japan’s Abe for Trade Talks (Audio)

Alex Wayne, Bloomberg News White House team leader, discusses the Tuesday meetings between President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, where the two leaders are expected to discuss trade between Japan and the U.S. and the threat posed by North Korea. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

