Supreme Court Appears Divided Over Onlines Sales Taxes (Audio)

Greg Stohr, Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter, discuss the news of the day from the court, including a decision to drop a high profile case over emails stored overseas. Plus, a recap of the arguments in South Dakota v. Wayfair, which could change how Americans shop online. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

Running time 08:30