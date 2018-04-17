Senate May Bypass Panel as Pompeo Faces Opposition (Audio)

Former New York Senator Al D’Amato discusses the possibility that a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Senate Foreign Relations Committee will vote against the nomination of Mike Pompeo, the first time the committee hasn’t backed a president’s selection for secretary of state. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

