Norquist Reflects on the Benefits of the GOP Tax Plan (Audio)
Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, discusses his support for the GOP tax bill as millions of Americans file their taxes before the Tuesday night deadline. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
