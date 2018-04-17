Michael Cohen Becomes Major Distraction for Trump (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Robert Mintz, a partner at McCarter and English, discusses a legal setback for President Trump after judge Kimba Wood rejected his initial request to keep prosecutors from reviewing evidence taken from Michael Cohen’s office last week. And Greg Stohr, Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter, discusses the news of the day from the court, including a decision to drop a high profile case over emails stored overseas. Plus, a recap of the arguments in South Dakota v. Wayfair, which could change how Americans shop online. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. To contact the producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 15:02