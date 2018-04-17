Michael Cohen Becomes Major Distraction for Trump (Audio)

Robert Mintz, a partner at McCarter and English, discusses a legal setback for President Trump after judge Kimba Wood rejected his initial request to keep prosecutors from reviewing evidence taken from Michael Cohen’s office last week. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 06:23