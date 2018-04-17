IMF Signals Future Trouble as Growth Poised to Slow (Audio)

Randy Woods, Bloomberg News economics editor, discusses the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook report, which predicts that world economy will continue to enjoy its strongest upswing since 2011 before the risk of recession grows in 2020. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.