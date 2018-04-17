Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. U.S. stocks rallied for a second day as several industry heavyweights topped earnings expectations, spurring optimism that the strengthening economy is lifting corporate profits. On the earnings front, Goldman Sachs fixed-income trading desk and debt-underwriting division helped generate the bank’s highest revenue in three years. A passenger died after an engine blew out on a Southwest jet headed to Dallas from New York. Bloomberg Markets Live reporter Vince Cignarella talks markets with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:05).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.