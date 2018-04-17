In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Goldman Sachs said first-quarter trading revenue surged 31%, the largest increase on Wall Street so far. China slapped temporary anti-dumping duties on U.S. sorghum imports starting tomorrow, affecting trade worth almost $1 billion a year. Daybreak’s Nick Gentle comments on trade with host Chris Kirkham.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:26).

