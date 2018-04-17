In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. China slapped anti-dumping duties on U.S. sorghum from tomorrow. Today’s bank earnings A-lister is Goldman Sachs, where trading revenue will be in focus. Trump lost his bid to block prosecutors from reviewing evidence seized from lawyer Michael Cohen. Daybreak’s Nick Gentle talks U.S.-China trade with host Chris Kirkham.

