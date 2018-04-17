Congress Considers New Rules for War Authorization (Audio)

Bill Faries, national security team leader for Bloomberg News, discusses a bipartisan push in congress for new rules on Presidential powers to order strikes on other countries. The effort has emerged in the wake of President Trump’s precision strike on Syria over the weekend. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

