Clarke: BOE Hike Closer to Call Than Market Pricing Suggests

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England hiking in May is closer to call than market pricing suggests, especially if weak data - including a lower than expected CPI readout - come between now and then. That is according to Alan Clarke, Head of European Fixed Income Strategy at Scotiabank. He discussed the U.K. economy with Matt Miller on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

