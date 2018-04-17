Bloomberg Baystate Business: Taxes, Taxes, Taxes

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today was Federal tax-filing deadline day (although a glitch at the IRS caused the authorities to issue an extension) and we tackled a number of tax-related topics. Bloomberg News reporter Janet Lorin talked about the efforts of Harvard and other universities to combat the new endowments tax. Bloomberg Tax state and local tax reporter Ryan Prete told us about oral arguments at the Supreme Court in the case of South Dakota v. Wayfair, pitting the Massachusetts-based online retailer against those states that want to collect state sales taxes from them. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Schettenhelm explained the stakes involved in the case for those companies involved. Noah Berger of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center talked about their new study that minimizes the impact of a special tax on millionaires which is on the ballot in November. Raj Sharma of Merrill Lynch talked about the impact of tax overhaul and other factors on the market. We moved from taxes to trade secrets with Boston Globe reporter Jonathan Saltzman who told us about a patent case pitting Alnylam against Dicerna.

Running time 52:36