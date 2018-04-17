(Bloomberg) -- Bonds now react very little to political events says Marie Anne Allier, Head of Alpha Fixed income at Amundi. She told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Caroline Hepker that the fixed income reaction to Syria was muted because of reputational risk and passive management within the ETF industry. She added that the ECB has reached it’s goal of eurostability therefore QE is on course to end in 2018.

