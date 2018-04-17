$800 Million Crypto Fund Sees A Revolution in Finance: Masters

Coinshares Chairman Danny Masters discusses the outlook for bitcoin and crypto currencies, security, and regulation in the industry.Ira Jersey, Chief US interest rate strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, on the yield curve, Richard Clarida and Fedspeak this week.PenFed CEO James Schenck discusses providing seed capital to fund veteran start-ups via their new Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program. Kevin Tynan, Senior Auto Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on China removing ownership caps on automakers.

Running time 26:21