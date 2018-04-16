U.S.-Russia Relations Hit New Lows Amid Syria Crisis (Audio)

Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News foreign policy reporter, discusses relations between the United States and Russia after President Trump ordered precision airstrikes on Bashar al-Assad’s regime for carrying out an apparent chemical weapons attack in the country. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

