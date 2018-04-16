Trump Touts Tax Deal at Miami Small Business Event (Audio)

Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News deputy White House team leader, discusses President Trump’s Monday event in Florida, where he touted the GOP tax overhaul plan. Later in the week, Trump will be meeting with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe at his resort in Palm Beach, where they will address global trade and the threat from North Korea. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

