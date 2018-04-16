Rep. Garamendi Reacts to Trump’s Syria Attacks (Audio)

Representative John Garamendi, a democratic congressman from California’s 3rd district and member of the House Armed Services Committee, discusses the U.S. military strategy after President Trump struck Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack earlier in the month. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.