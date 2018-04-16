Li: Investors Focusing More on Earnings than Geopolitics

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are feeling reassured that Western airstrikes in Syria won’t escalate and that geopolitical turmoil won’t impact growth and earnings says Wei Li, Head of Investment Strategy at Blackrock. Speaking on Daybreak Europe, Li told Bloomberg’s Markus Karlsson the impact of sanctions on Russia is unlikely to spread to the rest of the EM space. She also disussed Chinese growth, US-China trade tensions and what she expects to hear from this week’s Fed speakers.

