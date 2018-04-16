Jackson: Bonds Safe From Geopolitical Tensions, For Now

(Bloomberg) -- Fundamentals within fixed income markets remain positive and therefore the technicals are insufficiently negative to see geopolitics have an impact says Andrew Jackson, Head of Fixed Income at Hermes Investment Management. Speaking on Daybreak Europe, Jackson told Bloomberg’s Markus Karlsson and Yousef Gamal El-Din that nobody would be insulated if the turnoil in Syria escalated further. He also spoke about how to interpret the flattening US yield curve and the probability of three more Fed rate hikes.

