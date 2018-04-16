Haley Previews New Sanctions in Wake of Syria Attacks (Audio)

Larry Liebert, Bloomberg News national security editor, discusses relations between the United States and Russia in the wake of new military action in Syria. Over the weekend UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she was expecting sanctions against Russia for its role in a gas attack in Syria. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

