Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Netflix did it again. U.S. stocks rallied as investors shifted their focus to corporate results from geopolitical tensions. Bank of America’s results received a lukewarm response despite coming in better-than-expected. Bloomberg Markets Live Editor Michael Regan talks markets with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:46).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.