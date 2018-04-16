Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. U.S. stocks rallied as investors shifted their focus to corporate results from geopolitical tensions. Bank of America received a lukewarm response despite posting better-than-expected results. President Trump is set to nominate Richard Clarida as Fed vice chairman. Bloomberg Markets Live Editor Michael Regan discusses markets with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:37).

