In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. Markets shrugged off the Syria strikes. U.S. equity-index futures climbed and global bond yields were higher. The Treasury Department will unveil new measures against Russia today, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told CBS’s Face the Nation. Trump is "morally unfit" to be president, James Comey told ABC. Bloomberg political reporter Kathleen Hunter discusses all the latest with host Chris Kirkham.

