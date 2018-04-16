Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. Theresa May said the U.S.-led attack in Syria wasn’t intended to influence the course of the civil war as Trump declared “mission accomplished." The president is “morally unfit" for the office, James Comey said in a highly anticipated ABC interview. It’s time to buy oil-related assets, JPMorgan said, predicting crude prices are about to jump. Bryan Curtis hosts; Richard Macauley and Jodi Schneider discuss Syria.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:51).

