Despite Conflicts, Nafta Talks Enter Permanent Round (Audio)

Sarah McGregor, Bloomberg News economic policy team leader, discusses the latest progress in Nafta renegotiations, which have entered what representatives are calling the "permanent round," which will continue until the United States, Canada, and Mexico strike a new deal. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

