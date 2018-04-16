Lawmakers are pressing forward on plans to retool Medicaid and Medicare to tackle the increasingly deadly opioid epidemic. A record 34 proposals under review by the House Energy & Commerce Committee’s health panel take aim at the crisis with efforts to bolster reimbursement for treatment and encourage a more coordinated approach. Bloomberg Law’s Victoria Pelham discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

