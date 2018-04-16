Bloomberg View Radio: Weekend Edition for the Week of 4-13-18

Bloomberg View Weekend Edition hosted by June Grasso.

Guests: Daniel Moss, Bloomberg View economics editor and columnist: "China’s Strengths in Trade Spat Are Its Weaknesses." Shira Ovide, Bloomberg Gadfly columnist: "Why Zuckerberg Is Winning the Facebook Hearings." Tyler Cowen, Professor of Economics at George Mason University and a Bloomberg View columnist: "How Gender Relations Define Today’s Politics." Barry Ritholtz, founder of Ritholtz Wealth Management and Bloomberg Prophet: "Don’t Blame Amazon for the Retail Apocalypse." Conor Sen, Portfolio Manager for New River Investments and a columnist for Bloomberg View: "Teacher Strikes Show That Workers Have Newfound Power."

Running time 31:00