Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix
Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.
GUEST: John Petrides Managing Director/Portfolio Manager Point View Wealth Management Discussing Netflix posting its strongest start to a year since the company went public 16 years ago, thanks to strong growth in markets across Latin America and Europe.
