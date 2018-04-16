Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - April 16 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at James Comey’s first interview since being fired with former FBI deputy director Bill Galvin, California congressman John Garamendi discusses President Trump’s actions in Syria, and Zimbabwe’s Central Banker, John Mangudya, explains his plans to revive the country’s economy.

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 30:14