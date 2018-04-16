Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Bloomberg News reporter Laura Keller talked about the latest news from Bank of America. Elery Pfeffer, the CEO of local start-up Nift stopped by to explain how his company helps small businesses compete against Amazon. Former FBI Assistant Director, and Revere native, Bill Gavin talked about the new book by James Comey and the Mueller investigation. Paul Sweeney of Bloomberg Intelligence analyzed the Netflix earnings. UMass-Boston Professor David Levy talked about flood mitigation efforts in Boston, and Boston Globe business reporter Jon Chesto talked about the latest news on the Wynn Resorts Everett casino and other top local business stories.

Running time 51:44