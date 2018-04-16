Billionaires Vie for Panthers; MLB’s Weather Problems (Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr discuss the sale of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The bidding has reached $2.5 billion, prompting Fanatics Executive Chairman Michael Rubin to drop out of the process. Alan Kestenbaum, Ben Navarro and David Tepper are also interested in buying the club. The trio also discusses Major League Baseball’s early season weather problems and whether the league would consider shortening its season. They also talk about the power of the NBA, which has seen mushrooming television ratings early in the playoffs, and a global audience powered by social media savvy stars.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 13:03