Banks At Cycle Top, Will Be Down 30-50% In 12-18 Months:Peabody

Charles Peabody, President of Portales Partners LLC, on bank earnings and why we are seeing a lower quality of earnings. Brian Egger, Senior Gaming and Lodging analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on continued consolidation in the gambling industry, as Icahn plans to sell Tropicana in a $1.85 billion deal. Jack Ablin, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Cresset Wealth Advisers, on why the market is undervalued and current credit conditions.David Chene, Managing Partner at Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC, on whether corporate debt will be leading the US into the next recession.

