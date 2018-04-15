Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend with host Ramy Inocencio. President Trump declared "mission accomplished" after a U.S.-led Syrian missile strike went unanswered by Syrian and Russian forces. WPP CEO Martin Sorrell resigned amid alleged misconduct, abruptly ending his decades-long run leading the advertising agency he helped found. In earnings, Citigroup and JPMorgan beat estimates Friday, and Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are due to report this week.

