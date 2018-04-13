On What’d You Miss This Week, Joe Weisenthal, Scarlet Fu and Julia Chatterley had their eyes glued on Capitol Hill like everyone else as Mark Zuckerberg came face to face with U.S. lawmakers. They broke down the Facebook CEO’s two days of testimony with David Kirkpatrick, Author of "The Facebook Effect" and Founder & CEO of Techonomy, and asked where’s all our data going? More importantly, do users even care?

George Magnus, China Centre associate at the University of Oxford, also joined to discuss the concern that the tough trade talk between the U.S. and China could escalate to weaponized finance between the world’s two largest economies. But unlike President Trump, he’s not quite convinced China would intentionally devalue the Yuan.

Then Alberto Ramos, Goldman Sachs Head of LatAm Economics, came on to talk through Brazil’s economic reality and their complex election on the horizon.

Running time 18:28