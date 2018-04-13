Vohora: Watch Fundamentals Over Short Term Volatility

(Bloomberg) -- It is more important to watch the longer term fundamentals than the short term volatility and noise says Ritu Vohora, Equities Investment Director at M&G Investments. She told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson that the rhetoric is strong when it comes to the U.S. and China, but that economic fundamentals are still strong, with good global growth and accommodative monetary policy.

