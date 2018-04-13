Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off U.S. bank earnings. Trump clarified his suggestion that he may be interested in the U.S. joining the TPP. Amazon may be in the president’s sights again. Host Richard Macauley discusses U.S. politics with Kathleen Hunter.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:26).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.