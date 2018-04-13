Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. President Trump dialed back his rhetoric on trade, expressing optimism the U.S. could avoid a trade war with China and asking his economic advisers to review re-entering the TPP deal. Deutsche Bank may be downgraded by S&P. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kick off U.S. bank earnings, and volatility will be in focus. Host Bryan Curtis discusses Trump’s trade talk with Mark Cranfield.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:01).

