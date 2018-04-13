Bloomberg Markets: Bank Earnings Come in Light, Trump Trade 2.0

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Reed Deupree Portfolio Manager Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Discussing bank earnings with Arnold Kakuda, Banking and Credit Analyst.

Caitlin Webber Analyst:Government Bloomberg Intelligence Discussing the latest news on TPP and NAFTA and China tensions/tariffs.

David Welch Detroit Bureau Chief Bloomberg Editorial Discussing his story "Tesla May Be the Most Hated Stock in America. And the Most Loved."

Sarah Frier Technology Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing her Businessweek story "Facebook Finds Future Looks Sunniest at Fast-Growing Instagram."

Eric Clark Portfolio Manager Rational Dynamic Brands Fund Accuvest Global Advisors Discussing the markets and investing in technology.

