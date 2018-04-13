Bloomberg Baystate Business: Rosengren, Gillette, the BSO

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today Anne Mostue shared some of the sounds of her tour of Gillette and of a discussion she moderated with Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren. Bloomberg News Fed reporter Chris Condon joined us to talk about his one-on-one interview with Rosengren. Bloomberg Intelligence gaming analyst Brian Egger talked about the possibility that Wynn Resorts might sell their Everett property. Bloomberg News Boston-based investments reporter Charlie Stein talked about the changing way money is managed. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Karen Ubelhart talked about the latest news from GE. Boston Globe columnist Shirley Leung gave us her thoughts on the sale of Mt. Ida College to UMass-Amherst. Finally, Tom Moroney talked with Williams College economics professor Stephen Sheppard about the economic impact of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, a strategic partner of Bloomberg.

Running time 56:07