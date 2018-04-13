AI Plants in Japan and Financial Retirement (Podcast)
On this week’s edition of Bloomberg Finance, John Tucker and Peggy Collins, speak with Bloomberg reporters about the finance news of the week including, AlphaQuest hedge fund gains 16 percent, artificial intelligence running power plants in Japan, and bond kings in Southern California. They’ll also discuss U.S. retirement savings and investing with Roger Ferguson, the CEO of TIAA.
Running time 31:26
